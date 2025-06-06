Hillsborough County deputies make arrests in shooting that injured teen

The Brief Deputies with the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office have made arrests in connection with a shooting that injured a teenager on Wednesday. Detectives said they found evidence connected to the shooting inside a bedroom belonging to a 17-year-old and an 18-year-old. A 38-year-old man was also arrested for driving with a suspended license when deputies said they found him driving the vehicle linked to the suspected shooter.



Two teenage felons have been arrested in connection with a shooting that injured a teenager on Wednesday.

The backstory:

According to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office, deputies went to the area of South 81st Street and Fir Drive shortly before 12:40 p.m. after receiving multiple 911 calls regarding a shooting.

Upon arrival, deputies found a teenager suffering from a gunshot wound.

He was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Detectives said they identified the suspected shooter’s vehicle and found it in Riverview.

When they pulled the vehicle over, deputies said the driver, Antonio House, 38, was taken into custody for driving on a suspended license.

Courtesy: Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office

Dig deeper:

A search warrant was executed where House was staying and that’s where deputies said they recovered multiple guns.

According to HCSO, a Glock .40 caliber handgun recovered from inside the home was ballistically matched to the casings recovered at the scene of the shooting.

The HCSO Firearms Laboratory conducted the analysis and confirmed the connection between the gun and the crime scene.

While inside the home, detectives said they recovered evidence linked to the shooting inside a bedroom that was shared by Jaheim House, 18, and a 17-year-old male. Both were taken into custody.

Courtesy: Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office

The 17-year-old has been charged with felon in possession of a firearm, felon in possession of ammunition and resisting an officer without violence.

House was charged with attempted second-degree murder, aggravated battery great bodily harm or deadly weapon firearm, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, felon in possession of a firearm, felon in possession of ammunition and resisting an officer without violence.

What they're saying:

"We will not allow our neighborhoods to become places of violence," said Sheriff Chad Chronister. "This kind of behavior has no place in our community. We remain committed to protecting our residents and ensuring that violent offenders are held fully accountable."

The Source: This story was written with information provided by the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.

