Woman, child escape fire that destroyed New Port Richey home: PCFR

Investigators are trying to figure out what caused a three-story home in New Port Richey to go up in flames on Thursday.

What we know:

Crews with Pasco County Fire Rescue began battling the blaze at a home in the 5000 block of West Shore Drive around 2 p.m.

Firefighters say the roof as well as the second and third floors suffered a near-total collapse due to the smoke and flames.

According to PCFR, a woman and child were home when the fire broke out, but they made it out safely.

Crews kept an eye on the house overnight and said there were no additional issues.

What we don't know:

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

