Hillsborough County issues burn ban as warm temperatures, dry conditions pose increased wildfire risk

Hillsborough County issued a burn ban on Friday as warm temperatures and dry conditions pose an increased risk of wildfires, officials said.

Big picture view:

The burn is in place for all outdoor open burning within the county. Officials said the only exceptions to the burn ban are constantly attended barbecue grill for outdoor cooking, certain agricultural enterprises in eastern and southern Hillsborough County that dispose of agricultural plastic through controlled burns and burning specifically allowed by the Florida Forest Service.

Hillsborough County Administrator Bonnie Wise signed an executive order on Friday, which includes:

A local state of emergency being declared.

All outdoor open burning being prohibited.

Bans on fireworks and sparklers.

The order will be in effect for no more than seven days, but county officials said they could extend it if hot and dry conditions continue.

What you can do:

Hillsborough County residents can prevent fires by doing the following:

Remove fuels that can lead flames to your home or that can be ignited by windblown embers.

Clear away dead grass, leaves, twigs and branches from structures, roofs, rain gutters, decks and walkways.

Store firewood at least 30 feet from occupied structures.

Plant landscaping that retains moisture and resists ignition, such as native, fire-resistant vegetation.

Help emergency responders find your home faster by making sure that street numbers are easy to read.

Know where the closest firefighting water source is to your home or building.

Dispose of cigarette butts properly.

Pick up light-refracting metal items, such as soda cans, that can spark a fire.

Don't park vehicles over high grass that could come into contact with hot engines and other components.

Visitors and residents in Hillsborough County can sign up for county alerts, which will give updates on the burn ban, by visiting HCFL.gov/HCFLAlert.

The Source: The information in this story was released by Hillsborough County government officials.

