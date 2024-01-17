Hillsborough County leaders to consider banning vape shops near schools for second time

During a regularly scheduled meeting on Wednesday, the Hillsborough County Board of County Commissioners will hold a second public hearing regarding a suspension on new vape shops setting up near schools.

The first hearing was held during a meeting in late December.

The proposed ordinance would provide for a six-month suspension on vaping retail shops setting up within 500 feet of any public or private school in the county.

The move would apply to areas surrounding elementary, middle and secondary schools. Existing stores that are already in business would not be impacted.

Commissioners already adopted the ordinance in May 2023, but it was later voided under a senate bill that restricted and undid decisions made by local governments within 100 miles of Hurricane Ian's landfall.

In December, the Florida Legislature amended the bill to remove Hillsborough County from the effective area, paving the way for commissioners to move forward with public hearings on banning new vape shops for a second time.