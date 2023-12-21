Hillsborough County commissioners take step toward banning new vape shops from opening near schools

Hillsborough County commissioners took a step Wednesday toward approving a measure that would no longer allow vaping-related stores to open near schools.

The proposal would put a 180-day moratorium on allowing businesses where at least 20% of their products are vaping-related to open within 500 feet of any school.

"It's very hard to articulate a good reason why you want to open up a vape shop right next to a school," said Hillsborough Commissioner Michael Owen, who proposed the ordinance.

PREVIOUS: New Hillsborough ordinance prevents new vape shops from opening near schools

According to the county, approximately 200 such businesses are currently located within 500 feet of schools in Hillsborough County. The proposal would not affect those stores, nor would it apply to convenience stores. It would, however, impact new stores that open up in the county.

The proposal would put a 180-day moratorium on allowing businesses where at least 20-percent of their products are vaping-related to open within 500 feet of any school.

"It was shocking to see how many were that close to a school, because I was expecting a much lower number. But unfortunately, the ones that are already open, we're in a difficult spot, because they open them at the time before the land development code will be amended," said Owen.

READ: Hillsborough County schools could receive millions of dollars from JUUL lawsuit

Hillsborough County school district leaders reported earlier this year that more than 60% of high school students in the county have either tried vaping or are currently using it.

File: Teen vaping.

Commissioners recently considered a similar plan, but had to hold off until a state regulation was lifted. Now that that has happened, they're revisiting the idea.

The first of two required public meetings that are required before the ordinance moves forward was held on Wednesday.