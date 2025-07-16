Hillsborough County offering sandbags with more rain on the way
TAMPA, Fla. - With more rain expected in the coming days, Hillsborough County has opened sandbag sites for residents in flood-prone areas.
A previously issued flood warning along the Alafia River at Lithia and the Little Manatee River at U.S. 301 in Wimauma has been canceled, but FOX 13 meteorologists say there's a 70% chance of rain both Wednesday and Thursday.
Sandbags are available at the following sites on Wednesday and Thursday from 8 a.m. until 7 p.m.:
- Ed Radice Sports Complex, 14720 Ed Radice Dr., Tampa
- Edward Medard Conservation Park, 6140 Turkey Creek Rd., Plant City
- E.G. Simmons Conservation Park, 2401 19th Ave. NW, Ruskin
- Larry Sanders Sports Complex, 5855 S. 78th St., Tampa
Hillsborough County residents are eligible for up to 10 sandbags per family, and ID must be shown.
The Source: This story was written with information from Hillsborough County Government and FOX 13 meteorologists.