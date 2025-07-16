Hillsborough County offering sandbags with more rain on the way

The Brief Hillsborough County is opening sandbag sites for residents in flood-prone areas. FOX 13 meteorologists say there's a 70% chance of rain both Wednesday and Thursday. Sandbags are available for Hillsborough County residents at four locations on Wednesday and Thursday from 8 a.m. until 7 p.m.



With more rain expected in the coming days, Hillsborough County has opened sandbag sites for residents in flood-prone areas.

A previously issued flood warning along the Alafia River at Lithia and the Little Manatee River at U.S. 301 in Wimauma has been canceled, but FOX 13 meteorologists say there's a 70% chance of rain both Wednesday and Thursday.

Sandbags are available at the following sites on Wednesday and Thursday from 8 a.m. until 7 p.m.:

Ed Radice Sports Complex, 14720 Ed Radice Dr., Tampa

Edward Medard Conservation Park, 6140 Turkey Creek Rd., Plant City

E.G. Simmons Conservation Park, 2401 19th Ave. NW, Ruskin

Larry Sanders Sports Complex, 5855 S. 78th St., Tampa

Hillsborough County residents are eligible for up to 10 sandbags per family, and ID must be shown.

The Source: This story was written with information from Hillsborough County Government and FOX 13 meteorologists.