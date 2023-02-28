Public invited to speak before Hillsborough County School Board makes first vote on proposed boundary changes

The school boundary battle continues in Hillsborough County.

The school district will hold its first of two votes on the superintendent’s school boundary proposal on Tuesday morning and the public is invited to weigh in.

Tuesday’s vote follows months of debate, a series of community meetings, and a heated board meeting in which Superintendent Addison Davis was peppered with concerns.

One side of the boundary battle says they need to delay the vote and provide more information and the other side says they don’t want to see any more delays and they just want action.

Hillsborough School Superintendent Addison Davis.

Some board members say Davis’ plan is racially discriminatory because schools slated for closure serve large percentages of Black and Hispanic students.

PREVIOUS: Two Hillsborough school board members not ready with boundary changes to district

Those board members are also concerned about the financial impact the boundary changes will have as well as the impact of certain bills being discussed in Tallahassee.

School Board member Lynn Gray said she’s worried about legislation that could give more access to scholarships for private schools and homeschooling, which could pull a lot of families out of public schools making boundary decisions based on current numbers premature.

Meanwhile, board member Jessica Vaughn believes the district needs more information to determine whether the boundary changes will force families out of public schools offsetting any cost-savings achieved through re-zoning.

Maps show potential changes to Hillsborough school boundaries.

"If we really want to be proactive and more realistic, then I would suggest, my recommendation, is to put off this redistricting," stated Gray.

PREVIOUS: Hillsborough County superintendent to recommend a new boundary scenario to board

"However, rushing this district, the seventh-largest district, in a matter of months to really make sure we are engaging everybody and really understanding the data, it just feels way too soon," Vaughn said.

Parents listen to proposed changes to Hillsborough County school boundaries.

Davis’ final recommendation, which was posted to the school district’s website on Friday does have some changes to the scenario that was posted at the beginning of the month but would still impact approximately 15,000 students.

He says doing nothing isn’t an option at this point, and while some agree, several board members say they may request to delay a vote on Tuesday to take more time and review all the data.

Any decision will require two votes, so if something does get decided on Tuesday, there will be a second vote on March 9.

File: Students in class.

The board meeting will take place at 10 a.m. at the school board building in downtown Tampa.

Unlike past meetings, the public will be allowed to attend the meeting and speak.