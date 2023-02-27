Memorial for those buried at forgotten African American cemetery unveiled at King High School

The Hillsborough County school district unveiled a memorial on the King High School campus Monday dedicated to the people buried at Ridgewood Cemetery, a forgotten African American burial ground.

The statue, which the artist said is meant represent the wings of a dove and hands folded in prayer, was chosen by the district's Historical Response Committee as a way to honor the more than 250 buried at Ridgewood and forgotten over time.

"We could never fully resolve the pain or resolve the loss of those who were buried here, but now they're honored and there's a recognition that this community said enough is enough, let's do what we should have done three, four, five decades ago," said Bob Morrison, a member of the committee.

Ridgewood is one of at least a half dozen forgotten African American cemeteries in the Tampa area that were re-discovered in recent years.

The district learned about the probable existence of the cemetery in 2019 and began searching for graves at the southern end of the school's campus. Archeologists were able to locate 145 unmarked graves.

According to historians, Ridgewood was a pauper's burial ground in which more than 250 people were buried between 1933 and 1954.

"You're learning our history. You'll learn, when I say our history, it's African-American history. But honestly, it's everyone's history," said Yvette Lewis, President of the Hillsborough County NAACP branch. "My history can't be complete without telling the whole story. Your history can't be complete without telling the whole story. So it gives the kids an opportunity to learn the history. Because you know what? If you don't know where you come from, you don't know where you're going."

The district also unveiled a new marker for the cemetery, which has been designated by the state as an official historical site.