Arraignment held for suspect accused of ambushing deputies, striking them with car

The man accused of intentionally hitting and seriously injuring two Hillsborough Deputies with his vehicle two weeks ago during a domestic call had his arraignment this morning.

Ralph Bouzy is charged with two counts of attempted murder of a law enforcement officer. The two deputies were severely injured and continue their recovery. Bouzy’s lawyers say he is mentally ill and needs treatment, not a jail cell.

In a Tampa Courtroom on Monday morning, Hillsborough Circuit Judge Mark Kiser confirmed Bouzy’s legal case is on hold until they hear from a court-appointed doctor who will evaluate his competency.

New court documents reveal Bouzy’s mother says she called police on November 9 after her son was trashing her house and broke her bedroom door to get inside her bathroom.

She feared his erratic behavior would turn violent. She also told authorities her son was bipolar and schizophrenic. She claimed he was out of his medication.

Records show Bouzy’s mother tried to Baker Act her son and have him involuntarily committed days before he hit the deputies, but for an unknown reason, the court rejected her request twice.

Before that, there were 15 Baker Act proceedings in his criminal record. And while legal expert Bjorn Brunvand believes the police body cam video is compelling evidence against him, Bouzy walking aggressively towards deputies and ignoring their commands afterward could actually help his defense.

"That helps the mental health suspicions," Brunvand said. "It’s almost like he’s not aware of what just happened, or he’s oblivious to it."

The doctor's findings are expected in the first week of December. If he is found incompetent to proceed, Bouzy will head to a state hospital for treatment and won’t return until he is fit to stand trial.