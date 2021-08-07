Hillsborough County students required to wear masks at school, parents can opt-out

On Saturday, the Hillsborough County School District announced that face coverings will be required for students at the start of the 2021-22 academic year, but parents or guardians have the option to have their child opt-out of wearing a mask.

Hillsborough Superintendent Addison Davis released a statement Saturday saying, "Based on new feedback provided by board members and to avoid a last-minute decision next week for families, I am announcing today that Hillsborough County Public Schools will require face coverings as a mitigation measure for the start of the 2021-22 academic year but will allow parents or guardians to opt their child out from wearing a face-covering or mask."

He went on to say, "While the outcome may be the same whether we make face coverings optional or required with an opt-out, we believe this decision continues to illustrate that Hillsborough County Public Schools takes public safety seriously. We want to ensure we are doing all we can to help community-wide efforts to mitigate the spread of COVID-19."



The mask requirement will continue until at least September 3. Davis said, by taking this position now, the district hopes it gives families time to consider their decision and to talk with their children over the weekend before the start of school on Tuesday, August 10.

Davis says parents will receive an email with the' HCPS Mask Opt-Out' form that should be filled out only by parents who do not want their child to wear a mask.

Hillsborough County School says it is continuing its stance to highly recommend all employees wear a face covering or mask, therefore, it will remain optional for employees.

The decision to require masks for students comes a day after Davis said there would not be a mask mandate because there wasn't enough time to develop an opt-out form.

"There’s a form that has to be developed, that information has to get to the community, you’ve got to communicate effectively, then you’ve got to have protocols put in place at the school level," Davis said earlier this week. "And then what if we mandate it and a child doesn’t wear it? We get to a point where we’re gonna start sending kids home?"

Last week, Governor Ron DeSantis threatened to yank state funding from two districts after they discussed defying his ban on mask mandates.

Financially-strapped Hillsborough County can’t afford that, Davis noted. And with classes in the nation’s eighth-largest school district resuming Tuesday, Davis said earlier this week that there simply wasn’t enough time to consider opt-out language that would meet state guidance. However, the district was able to create the opt-out form days before the beginning of the upcoming school year.

At least two other Florida school districts say they will follow recommendations from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and require masks because of dramatic rises in coronavirus infections. Florida now leads the country in COVID-19 related hospitalizations.

School boards in Duval County, home to Jacksonville, and Alachua County, home to Gainesville, decided this week to require mask-wearing indoors, citing the rise in hospitalizations.

