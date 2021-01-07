Hillsborough deputies make arrest in fatal December shooting

article

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office arrested Carl Feltus, 22, on Wednesday for manslaughter, two counts of tampering with physical evidence, and felon in possession of a firearm, following a fatal shooting on Dec. 2, 2020.

According to HCSO, Feltus shot an adult male at the Palms at Ashley Oaks apartment complex located at 1701 E 131st Avenue in Tampa. The victim was transported to Advent Health where he later died.

"With the closure of any homicide investigation, we are able to bring relief to the victim's family knowing the person who took their loved one's life is now off of our streets," said Sheriff Chad Chronister. "With this arrest, the process can now begin to ensure that justice is served."

Feltus was located on Wednesday night at his residence in Tampa and taken into custody without incident, according to HCSO.

