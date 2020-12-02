Man dead after shooting at Hillsborough County apartment complex

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly shooting at an apartment complex Wednesday night.

It happened after 9 p.m. at The Palms at Ashely Oaks.

Deputies responded to the scene after witnesses called 911 to report shots had been fired. When they arrived, they found a man suffering from gunshot wounds.

HCSO said he was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Investigators did not release information about a possible suspect.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.