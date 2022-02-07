Hillsborough deputies search for missing sisters, 11 and 14

article

Hillsborough deputies are asking for the public's help to find two missing sisters.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said 14-year-old Adriana Crouch and her 11-year-old sister, Lilly, were reported missing around 5 a.m. Monday.

Investigators believe the girls left their Sun City Center home on their own early Monday morning.

Both girls are 5 feet, 4 inches tall, with brown hair and brown eyes. Adriana weighs 95 pounds while Lilly weighs 80 pounds.

ANyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call the sheriff's office at 813-247-8200.