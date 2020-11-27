Hillsborough deputies search for suspects in double shooting

article

Hillsborough County deputies are searching for three suspects following a double shooting on Thanksgiving night.

The shooting occurred in Progress Village around 10:22 p.m. at the corner of 81st Street and Ash Avenue. Investigators said an unknown person brought both victims to the hospital, and they are expected to be OK.

There is no word yet on a possible motive.

Authorities said the possible suspects may have fled in an Audi.

