Hillsborough extends mask order; sets up COVID-19 dashboard

Emergency planners in Hillsborough County voted Monday to extend the countywide mask order for another seven days as Florida continues to set new records for coronavirus cases.

The mask-wearing mandate, as written by the Emergency Planning Group, must be renewed every seven days. At Monday’s meeting, the group approved the extension with the same 5-to-3 vote by which it passed last month.

The group discussed moving back to once-a-week meetings instead of twice per week, but there did not seem to be much enthusiasm for that change, given Florida’s current outbreak situation.

The state set a record on Sunday with 15,300 new cases reported, and more than 12,000 were added today.

At the same time, the state is testing more people than ever. The rate of positive new tests in Florida dropped to 11.5 on Sunday after being in the 15% to 18% range last week.

In Hillsborough, the rate of positive new tests has remained steady for the last few days at just over 12%, down from a high of 19.8% last week.

The county also rolled out a dashboard with information about cases, deaths, and hospitalizations.

