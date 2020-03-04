Hillsborough health director defends actions of COVID-19 patient; sidesteps CDC criticism

The Hillsborough County Commission received a COVID-19 coronavirus update Wednesday and it was focused heavily on the two patients in the county currently recovering from the disease.

In speaking to commissioners, Dr. Douglas Holt with the Florida Department of Health had high praise for the county's first coronavirus case.

"She really is very dependable and everything she has done is to protect the public. She's really the unsung hero," Holt said.

Holt described how the woman made every attempt to minimize the risk to the community by immediately self-isolating and following instructions from health experts.

"She has been 1,000-percent cooperative," Holt said. "She has fully disclosed anything and everything that we needed to do our job. She's taken every step that she could from the time she left Europe to arrival all the way here."

The patient, who spoke exclusively with FOX 13, said she began feeling sick during her return from northern Italy, where coronavirus, or COVID-19, is widespread. She said she contacted the CDC during her layover in New York, but was told to continue her return trip to Tampa.

After returning to Hillsborough County, she was tested and has since been isolated in her home. One of her travel companions has since tested positive as well.

Dr. Douglas Holt, of the Florida Department of Health, addresses the Hillsborough County Commission.

For the first time, Holt also provided clarity about whom on the patient's flights needed to be watched. He said everyone in "close contact" with her is being monitored: passengers in the same row, along with the two rows in front and behind her. Holt also said every other passenger on the plane has been notified and told to keep an eye on their health.

The patient in Hillsborough County was very critical of the CDC, telling FOX 13, "no one at the CDC sounded prepared or educated on what was going on."

Holt did not discuss criticism of the CDC with commissioners, and reporters were not able to ask follow-up questions following his presentation; he was ushered away by security out a private exit.

The county is continuing to also monitor people returning from areas where there is a travel advisory, including Italy, China, South Korea and Iran.

"Right now, those that come back should be very thoughtful about what they may have been exposed to and we should be ready to safely and promptly get them medical care and the testing that they need," Holt said, adding there are 37 people who have been monitored due to travel, including seven who are still being watched.

Holt said none of the 37 people have gotten sick so far and said, "the threat to the public individually at this time is very low."

He admitted, however, there are patients he'd like to see tested for coronavirus but, due to a limited number of kits, doctors are having to restrict who's tested.

Hillsborough County emergency management leaders also indicated they've initiated a "pandemic plan," which they told commissioners is part of protocol, but has to be fine-tuned for this particular virus.

