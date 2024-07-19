18-time convicted felon accused of coordinating fentanyl sales from Hillsborough County Jail

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News

Two women were arrested after investigators said they helped a Hillsborough County inmate sell fentanyl.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said detectives received a tip on Wednesday that 40-year-old Leundro Childs, who is a current inmate at the Falkenburg Road Jail, was using his girlfriend to coordinate selling fentanyl to various people.

Booking photos for Leundro Childs, Tanisha Gort and Alazae Pritchett.

HCSO's opioid overdose detectives went undercover and said Childs' girlfriend, 30-year-old Tanisha Gort, and an accomplice, 25-year-old Alazae Pritchett, both tried to sell fentanyl to them. Both women were arrested.

Gort and Pritchett are now facing charges of trafficking 28 grams or more of fentanyl, according to the sheriff's office.

Detectives also said they served search warrants at Gort's home and storage unit, where they found more than 1.5 kilograms of fentanyl and two semi-automatic rifles.

Childs is also now facing an additional charge of conspiracy to traffic illegal drugs, HCSO officials said. He is an 18-time convicted felon and was already serving time on previous drug charges.