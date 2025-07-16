Hillsborough policy change could leave dozens of non-profits without county funding

The Brief Hillsborough County Commissioners have voted to eliminate funding for more than 100 non-profits over the next four years. The phased cuts begin with a 25% reduction in 2026 and decrease to zero by 2030. Leaders of affected nonprofits, including The Spring of Tampa Bay, warn the move could jeopardize vital services.



A sweeping policy change by Hillsborough County Commissioners could leave dozens of local non-profits without any county funding by the end of the decade.

What we know:

In a 5-2 vote Tuesday, the Board of County Commissioners approved a measure that will phase out financial support to more than 100 non-profit organizations starting in 2026. The change, proposed by Commissioner Chris Boles, includes a 25% funding cut in the first year, with additional reductions each year until funding drops to zero.

Boles said the move is a matter of fiscal responsibility.

"It’s basically just holding people accountable for the money that we’re asking our taxpayers to give us," he said. "And that we’re using those monies responsibly."

The policy will not affect 10 non-profits deemed to either operate on county-owned property or supplement essential government services. Those groups include Tampa’s Museum of Science & Industry (MOSI), the Humane Society of Tampa Bay and the Crisis Center.

What they're saying:

Among the organizations left out of that exemption list is The Spring of Tampa Bay, which has provided refuge for domestic violence victims for nearly 50 years. CEO Mindy Murphy said the organization depends on its roughly $200,000 annual county allocation.

"Every year we’re sheltering close to a thousand people," Murphy said. "That money is critical. We spend every penny of it."

The Spring’s exclusion surprised Murphy, who commended the county for years of funding but added she believes her organization directly supports essential public safety efforts.

"Providing services to people fleeing domestic violence is mission-critical for county government. This isn’t just charity — it’s public safety," she said.

While some officials view the four-year funding taper as generous, others have concerns.

"The need is not going away anytime soon," Murphy said. "And our need for money is critical."

The Spring is now hoping county leaders will reconsider the exemption criteria and broaden the list to include organizations like theirs that serve vulnerable populations.

The other side:

Commissioners Gwen Myers and Harry Cohen voted against the proposal. Myers raised concerns during the meeting, questioning whether all non-profits have the capacity to absorb a 25% cut in just two years.

"Do all our non-profits have the revenue to offset a 25% cut?" she asked.

What we don't know:

Commissioners indicated they believe there are some organizations that should continue to receive full funding, even if they didn’t make the list of 10 exempt from funding cuts. But, commissioners left it unclear how those organizations could try to ask for continued funding.

What's next:

Unless policy changes are made, the funding cuts will begin in 2026 and reach zero within four years.