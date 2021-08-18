Hillsborough School Board holds emergency meeting as COVID quarantines and isolations top 10,000

The Hillsborough County School Board is holding an emergency meeting today to discuss the growing COVID-19 cases and isolations, one day after state officials threatened two other Florida school districts for violating the governor's orders prohibiting mask mandates.

One a week into school, Hillsborough County has 10,384 students and 338 staff members at home in isolation due to possible exposure of COVID-19 at school.

In addition, the district says, since August 2, they have seen over 1,800 confirmed cases of COVID at their schools.

That’s up from 5,599 isolations and 929 known cases Monday. For comparison, the district had a total of 8,771 cases from March of 2020 through August 1, 2021.

LINK: HCPS COVID-19 dashboard

District policy is to isolate students for at least seven days after close, un-masked contact, though vaccinated students do not have to isolate unless they show symptoms. And without e-learning as an option this year, isolated and quarantined students potentially have no access to instruction during that time.

COVID-19 cases in Hillsborough schools, as of 11 a.m. Wednesday.

The district has been strongly recommending masks for their students but allowing parents to opt out of the mandate for any reason. But at today’s meeting, they could consider removing that opt-out option, making masks mandatory for all.

That would make Hillsborough County just one of just three counties in the state of Florida who are going against Governor Ron DeSantis’ executive order stating that school districts cannot require masks for their students.

Education commissioner Richard Corcoran has threatened stiff consequences for those who oppose the order, including cutting funding.

But at this point, some school district leaders say they are ready to ignore the governor’s threats in order to move forward with what they would believe would be the safest option for students.

"I have said from the beginning, and I haven't wavered, we absolutely need a mask mandate from [6 years old and younger], elementary school, where kids can't get vaccinated," school board member Jessica Vaughn said.

MORE: State education board takes aim at districts over mask mandates

The state Board of Education met yesterday to discuss the actions taken by Broward and Alachua counties, the only two districts in the state that have mandated masks without a parental opt-out option. The board agreed the districts violated the order and reiterated threats that the decision could result in district leaders seeing their salaries docked.

The Biden administration has said that there’s a possibility they will reimburse districts that face cuts due to imposing mask mandates.

The Hillsborough meeting is scheduled for 1 p.m. There will be an hour of public comment allowed.

Meanwhile, Sarasota County's school board also scheduled an emergency meeting for Friday at 3 p.m.