Hillsborough Transit Authority seeks input on Route 1 Fare-Free Pilot

The Hillsborough Transit Authority (HART) is inviting customers to take part in a survey to help gather feedback on the City of Tampa-funded Route 1 Fare-Free Pilot.

People who ride Route 1 are encouraged to participate and help inform long-term planning, including service expansion and evaluating the success and future of programs like the Route 1 Pilot.

The Route 1 Fare-Free Pilot was launched in January to explore the benefits of fare-free service on one of Tampa’s key transit corridors.

The Pilot removed the fare on Route 1 and increased peak frequency from every 20 minutes to every 15 minutes. The Pilot is scheduled to end in January.

What you can do:

The survey is quick to complete and available in English and Spanish.

Click here for the English version of the survey.

Click here for the Spanish version of the survey.

For more information on HART, click here.

The Source: Information for this story was provided by the Hillsborough Transit Authority (HART).

