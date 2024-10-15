How cold will it get this week? Front to drop temperatures, humidity across Bay Area

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News

Lower heat and humidity are on the way, providing some relief for Bay Area residents, especially those still cleaning up from Hurricane Milton or dealing with power outages.

FOX 13 Meteorologist Valerie Mills says the front, which is just to the north of the Bay Area, would normally bring some showers and storms, but this is going to be a dry system as it drops south across the state.

There will be some clouds on Wednesday morning as the front moves through, but the showers will stay out in the Atlantic or over the Gulf.

Mills says the breezes will pick up on Wednesday with some winds clocking in at 15 miles per hour, especially as we head into the afternoon. Some wind gusts will be 20–25 miles per hour.

Temperatures will top out in the upper 70s in parts of the Bay Area on Wednesday.

Thursday morning will be the coolest morning of the season so far with many Bay Area residents waking up in the 50s.

A cold front is headed to the Bay Area, dropping temperatures and humidity.

Mills says the drop in temperatures will also drop the humidity levels.

High temperatures will be around 80 degrees on Thursday with lows in the upper 50s.

The rest of the week will have highs in the mid-80s and lows in the 60s.

