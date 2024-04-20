How to properly dispose of hazardous waste in Hillsborough County in honor of Earth Day

article

Earth day isn't for a few more days, but the mission to maintain our home planet happens year-round.

Let's face it, we all have everyday cleaning products and other chemicals under our sink or in our garages, and some may not think twice before throwing them away...the wrong way.

"This is what we call household hazardous waste," explained Daniel Gallagher, project manager of sustainability and waste removal for Hillsborough County Waste Management. "It's anything that’s explosive, reactive, flammable, chemicals. If you can't consume it and can't drink it… then you should not be dumping it down the drain or throwing it in the trash."

Which is why, in honor of Earth Day weekend, Gallagher and his staff are reminding residents that they can properly dispose of these items by safely storing them, then driving them to one of their many facilities.

"If you're a Hillsborough Co. resident, for the first three Saturdays of the month at different locations, we take hazardous waste, chemicals even explosives and things like that for free, all you have to do is show your photo ID," Gallagher added.

With the third Saturday of every month being a designated drop-off day at the Hillsborough Heights Waste Facility in Seffner, dozens of local residents took advantage of the opportunity to make our planet a safer place.

It adds up quickly.

"We collect over 18,000 pounds of hazardous waste a month from these events," said Gallagher.

For more information on what's considered hazardous waste and for specific drop off locations, click here.

