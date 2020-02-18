Hulett family marks son's birthday by again pleading for justice

Today is Bradley Hulett's 16th birthday. There are balloons, cards, and lots of family and friends. The only thing missing is Bradley.

His father, Brad Hulett is still looking for answers.

"I mean, they took our Christmas. They have taken his birthday from us. They have taken our daughter out of school, and they’ve killed our son. I do not know what else they want,” said Mr. Hulett.

Bradley was shot and killed on December 13, 2019 at the home of Tampa police officer Edwin Perez. He was there hanging out with three friends.

His parents say Bradley was playing a video game when one of the kids got a hold of a gun and shot him in the back of the head.

From that moment, Bradley‘s parents say, all the kids – along with Officer Perez – have remained silent and lawyered up, with the exception of one boy who immediately talked to authorities.

"I’m not looking for a pound of flesh, but my son did nothing wrong that day. I’m pretty certain that’s the case and I think he got a death sentence for no reason because of other people’s negligence," continued Mr. Hulett.

Following the shooting, the boys visited with Bradley’s family, including the shooter, but Bradley's mother Meagan never asked him what happened.

"I thought it was too much for him. I didn’t want to put that pain on him," she explained.

Bradley Hulett

With the case now in the hands of the Hillsborough State Attorney’s Office, we know Officer Perez’s ex-wife has been subpoenaed by prosecutors.

“It’s insane that she wouldn’t just tell the story of what happened. She knows Bradley; he slept at her house," Mrs. Hulett cried out.

PREVIOUS: State Attorney expanding investigation into teen's shooting death at home of Tampa officer

TPD Officer Edwin Perez

Two months later, the Huletts are no closer to the truth or to justice. When we asked who should be charged, Brad Hulett didn't hesitate.

"In my opinion, I think obviously Officer Perez should be [charged] for not securing his weapon properly. That’s a given, irrespective of whether the bedroom door was locked or unlocked. And the shooter."

Meagan Hulett agreed. "Where the gray area comes in is, is charged with what? And what is the punishment?”