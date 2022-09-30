Hurricane Ian recovery: Publix stores reopening across Florida

Publix stores across Florida closed earlier this week as Hurricane Ian neared landfall. Now locations that were in the storm's path are reopening throughout the state.

The Lakeland-based supermarket chain had begun shutting down its stores Tuesday afternoon and into Wednesday evening throughout the Tampa Bay and southwest Florida area.

Hundreds of locations throughout Florida remained closed Thursday as the hurricane made its way through the peninsula.

All of the stores that had been closed for Ian were scheduled to reopen Friday morning at 7 a.m., according to Publix's website. But with record flooding and power outages throughout the state, customers are encouraged to check the site and contact their local store to confirm their operating hours.

With the storm now set to make a second landfall in South Carolina, Publix locations in its path also closed in advance of the storm.

To see the full map and list, and check the Publix store closest to you, visit the Publix store status website by clicking here.