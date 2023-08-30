Hurricane Idalia: Second round of high tides may cause additional flooding

Hours after Hurricane Idalia came ashore in Florida’s Big Bend area, storm surge flooding continued to inundate coastal communities from Citrus County south through Manatee County.

Even as Idalia pulled further away from the Bay Area, the storm’s Southwest winds sent water spilling into coastal communities during an unusually high tide caused by the full moon. Some of the water was receding at noon, but a second round of high tides Wednesday afternoon had authorities on high alert.

By 11 a.m. storm surge flooding covered communities west of U.S. 19 in Citrus, Hernando, and Pasco Counties. In Citrus County, U.S. 19 was closed from West Dunnellon Road to West Venable Street in Crystal River and from West Gulf to Lake Highway (State Road 44). Roads and streets were also flooded, along with numerous homes.

In Pasco County, deputies used inflatable rafts, airboats, and high-profile vehicles to rescue people trapped in their homes west of U.S. 19. In the Hudson area, around 150 people had been rescued before noon. The area was under a mandatory evacuation, but many residents chose to stay for various reasons.

With another high tide on the way Wednesday afternoon, authorities urged residents to stay off the roads.

St. Petersburg Mayor Ken Welch urged residents to remain "vigilant and alert", saying the "reality is that we are not done dealing with the consequences of this major storm".

Several bridges in the Bay Area remained closed noon due to high water and wind. Water had washed over a portion of the Howard Frankland Bridge, while high winds forced the closure of the Sunshine Skyway Bridge. The Gandy Bridge, which was closed earlier, had reopened. The eastbound lanes of the Courtney Campbell Causeway were closed but the westbound lanes remained open.

Numerous other bridges in Pinellas County were closed.

In South Tampa, flooding around Bayshore Boulevard had reached its highest level in memory. One woman was seen on inflatable child’s toy, paddling on the flooded Bayshore. Another person was seen on a paddleboard. Video showed more flooding in the Port Tampa area.

Tampa International Airport, which closed Tuesday at midnight, will reopen to incoming flights at 4:00 p.m. on Wednesday. It is expected to fully reopen on Thursday.

Hillsborough Sheriff Chad Chronister said heavy flooding was reported in the Town n Country, Riverview, and Gibsonton areas. Video from Town n Country showed several homes surrounded by water on Jackson Springs Road.

Tampa's Riverwalk flooded early Wednesday morning as Hurricane Idalia passed by. Credit: Jason Hurley

Anna Maria Island in Manatee County experienced heavy flooding overnight. Water covered the roads and flooded homes. The causeway to the island was closed.

According to Fox 13 meteorologists Dave Osterberg and Tony Sadiku, high tides will return around 12:16 p.m. in Sarasota County, 1:54 p.m. in St. Petersburg, 2:12 p.m. in the South Tampa/Ballast Point area, and 2:47 in Crystal River. Following the afternoon tide, Osterberg expects the water to slowly recede, but said it may take the rest of the day.