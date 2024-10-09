Hurricane Milton live video: Watch Florida webcams

Expand / Collapse search
Tornado Warning
from WED 1:24 PM EDT until WED 2:15 PM EDT, Polk County
13
Tornado Warning
from WED 1:41 PM EDT until WED 2:30 PM EDT, Polk County, Hardee County
Tornado Warning
from WED 1:46 PM EDT until WED 2:30 PM EDT, Highlands County
Tornado Warning
from WED 1:54 PM EDT until WED 2:45 PM EDT, Highlands County, DeSoto County
Tornado Warning
from WED 1:49 PM EDT until WED 2:30 PM EDT, Hardee County, DeSoto County
Hurricane Warning
is in effect, Highlands County, DeSoto County, Hardee County, Inland Sarasota County, Coastal Sarasota County, Inland Manatee County, Coastal Manatee County, Polk County, Inland Hillsborough County, Coastal Hillsborough County, Pinellas County, Inland Pasco County, Coastal Pasco, Sumter County, Inland Hernando County, Coastal Hernando County, Inland Citrus County, Coastal Citrus County, Tampa Bay waters, Coastal waters from Englewood to Tarpon Springs FL out 20 NM, Coastal waters from Tarpon Springs to Suwannee River FL out 20 NM
Storm Surge Warning
is in effect, Coastal Sarasota County, Coastal Manatee County, Coastal Hillsborough County, Pinellas County, Coastal Pasco, Coastal Hernando County, Coastal Citrus County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Pasco County, Pasco County, Sarasota County, Manatee County, Sumter County, Pasco County, Citrus County, Pasco County, Hernando County, Polk County, Hardee County, Hillsborough County, Hillsborough County, Hillsborough County, DeSoto County, DeSoto County, Hillsborough County
River Flood Warning
from THU 2:00 PM EDT until SAT 2:00 AM EDT, Manatee County
River Flood Warning
from THU 4:07 AM EDT until THU 7:00 PM EDT, Hillsborough County
Tornado Watch
until WED 9:00 PM EDT, Sumter County, Hernando County, Pasco County, Sarasota County, Polk County, Pinellas County, Manatee County, Hillsborough County, Highlands County, Hardee County, DeSoto County, Tampa Bay waters, Coastal waters from Englewood to Tarpon Springs FL out 20 NM
Flood Watch
until THU 8:00 PM EDT, Inland Sarasota County, Inland Manatee County, Inland Hillsborough County, Inland Pasco County, Inland Hernando County, Inland Citrus County, Coastal Sarasota County, Coastal Manatee County, Coastal Hillsborough County, Coastal Pasco, Coastal Hernando County, Coastal Citrus County, DeSoto County, Highlands County, Hardee County, Polk County, Pinellas County, Sumter County
Tropical Weather Statement
is in effect, Inland Sarasota County, Inland Manatee County, Inland Hillsborough County, Inland Pasco County, Inland Hernando County, Inland Citrus County, Coastal Sarasota County, Coastal Manatee County, Coastal Hillsborough County, Coastal Pasco, Coastal Hernando County, Coastal Citrus County, DeSoto County, Highlands County, Hardee County, Polk County, Pinellas County, Sumter County

Hurricane Milton live video: Watch Florida webcams

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published  October 9, 2024 12:56pm EDT
Hurricane Milton
FOX 13 News

TAMPA, Fla. - Hurricane Milton is tracking toward the west coast of Florida, expected to make landfall overnight. Here's a live look from FOX 13 News webcams throughout the Tampa Bay area. You can also watch live FOX 13 News coverage in the video player above or by downloading the FOX LOCAL app.

Note, the cameras may become inoperative as weather conditions worsen and power outages become more widespread.

MILTON RESOURCES:

Clearwater Beach live webcam

The live camera atop the Clearwater Beach Hilton shows the area around Pier 60. The camera generally faces west looking towards the Gulf of Mexico or south along Clearrwater Beach.

LINK: Clearwater Beach webcam timelapse and radar

Downtown Tampa live webcam

The live camera in FOX 13's SkyTower Radar is pointed towards downtown Tampa. The view shows West Kennedy Boulevard leading into downtown.

LINK: Tampa webcam timelapse and radar

Tampa Bayshore live webcam

The Brookdale Bayshore live webcam shows Tampa's iconic Bayshore Boulevard, which runs along the western side of Tampa Bay.

LINK: Bayshore webcam timelapse and radar

Palmetto live webcam

The Palmetto webcam is located at the Riverhouse waterfront restaurant along the Manatee River in Bradenton, Florida.

LINK: Palmetto, Florida webcam timelapse and radar

Anna Maria Island live webcam

This camera shows the view from the Anna Maria Island City Pier looking west toward Anna Maria and the Gulf of Mexico. Sometimes it points northeast toward the Sunshine Skyway Bridge across the mouth of Tampa Bay.

LINK: Anna Maria Pier webcam timelapse and radar

Sarasota live webcam

The Sarasota webcam shows Plymouth Harbor on Sarasota Bay, including the Ringling Causeway linking Lido Key with the Sarasota mainland.

LINK: Sarasota Plymouth Harbor webcam timelapse and radar

Lido Key live webcam

Lido Key's beaches and the Gulf of Mexico are normally visible in this webcam view from Plymouth Harbor.

LINK: Plymouth Harbor Lido Key webcam timelapse and radar

SEE MORE: All Tampa Bay live webcams