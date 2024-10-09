Hurricane Milton live video: Watch Florida webcams

Hurricane Milton is tracking toward the west coast of Florida, expected to make landfall overnight. Here's a live look from FOX 13 News webcams throughout the Tampa Bay area. You can also watch live FOX 13 News coverage in the video player above or by downloading the FOX LOCAL app.

Note, the cameras may become inoperative as weather conditions worsen and power outages become more widespread.

MILTON RESOURCES:

Clearwater Beach live webcam

The live camera atop the Clearwater Beach Hilton shows the area around Pier 60. The camera generally faces west looking towards the Gulf of Mexico or south along Clearrwater Beach.

LINK: Clearwater Beach webcam timelapse and radar

Downtown Tampa live webcam

The live camera in FOX 13's SkyTower Radar is pointed towards downtown Tampa. The view shows West Kennedy Boulevard leading into downtown.

LINK: Tampa webcam timelapse and radar

Tampa Bayshore live webcam

The Brookdale Bayshore live webcam shows Tampa's iconic Bayshore Boulevard, which runs along the western side of Tampa Bay.

LINK: Bayshore webcam timelapse and radar

Palmetto live webcam

The Palmetto webcam is located at the Riverhouse waterfront restaurant along the Manatee River in Bradenton, Florida.

LINK: Palmetto, Florida webcam timelapse and radar

Anna Maria Island live webcam

This camera shows the view from the Anna Maria Island City Pier looking west toward Anna Maria and the Gulf of Mexico. Sometimes it points northeast toward the Sunshine Skyway Bridge across the mouth of Tampa Bay.

LINK: Anna Maria Pier webcam timelapse and radar

Sarasota live webcam

The Sarasota webcam shows Plymouth Harbor on Sarasota Bay, including the Ringling Causeway linking Lido Key with the Sarasota mainland.

LINK: Sarasota Plymouth Harbor webcam timelapse and radar

Lido Key live webcam

Lido Key's beaches and the Gulf of Mexico are normally visible in this webcam view from Plymouth Harbor.

LINK: Plymouth Harbor Lido Key webcam timelapse and radar

