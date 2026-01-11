ICE protests draw hundreds across the Tampa Bay area

The Brief There were hundreds of protesters at the Tampa and St. Pete anti-ICE protests on Saturday. Tampa Bay had numerous events across the region, including Saturday events in Largo, St. Pete and Tampa to name a few. There were a couple of counterprotesters at both of these protests.



Hundreds of people showed up in Tampa and St. Petersburg to protest ICE, the deadly shooting of a Minneapolis woman by the agency and the current administration.

The backstory:

Renee Good was killed by an ICE agent earlier in the week in Minnesota.

This sparked nationwide protests and prompted swift calls to action from people across the nation.

Tampa Bay had numerous events across the region, including Saturday events in Largo, St. Pete and Tampa to name a few.

"It was horrific," said Shannon Curtis, a Tampa anti-ICE protester. "I think that should not happen to anyone, anywhere."

"I'm just so sad over this ruthless killing of American citizens for absolutely no reason," Sandra Anderson said.

What they're saying:

"I just don't really believe in all of these activities that are going on in our country," Anderson said. "It's heartbreaking."

Some protesters took issue with local agencies participating in the 287(g) program, which allows these municipal law enforcement agencies to hold people for ICE.

Leo Gonzalez is a community organizer with the Tampa Bay Chapter of the Party for Socialism and Liberation.

"The people in St. Petersburg think it's unacceptable that a progressive city like St. Pete, a welcoming city for immigrants like St Pete, is in agreement with ICE," Gonzalez said.

The other side:

There were a handful of counterprotesters at the St. Pete and Tampa events.

"She went down there to obstruct justice," said Thomas Porter, a St. Pete counterprotester. "She put herself in the situation and she found out. You know, that's just the way it goes."

"I think she put herself in a bad situation and I don't feel sorry for her at all," Porter continued.

What's next:

Overall, people want to see change.

"We need the youth to come forward and step up and take responsibility for the management of our country," Anderson said. "I'm 70 years old, I'm not, you know, really the person to be out trying to make change in our country, but I definitely think it needs to happen."

FOX 13 also sent a crew to the Largo anti-ICE protest earlier in the day, which had a moderate showing for the small city.