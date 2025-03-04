Illegal immigrant to be sentenced Tuesday for hit-and-run that killed Pinellas County deputy

The Brief Juan Molina-Salles will be sentenced in a Pinellas County courtroom on Tuesday. Molina-Salles, who is from Honduras and was in the U.S. illegally, hit and killed Deputy Michael Hartwick in 2022, then drove away from the scene. He took a plea deal in February and faces up to 20 years in prison.



An illegal immigrant who pleaded guilty to charges in connection with a hit-and-run that killed a Pinellas County deputy will be sentenced on Tuesday.

Juan Molina-Salles took a plea deal last month, asking for a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison.

Juan Molina Salles took a plea deal last month in connection with the death of Deputy Michael Hartwick.

The backstory:

In September 2022, Deputy Michael Hartwick was providing security at a construction site on I-275 in Pinellas County. Dash and body cam video played in court Friday showed the deputy got out of his vehicle. That’s when he was hit and killed by a front-end loader driven by Molina-Salles.

Pictured: Deputy Michael Hartwick. Image is courtesy of the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office.

Molina-Salles, who is from Honduras and was in the U.S. illegally, fled the scene. He was later found after a nine-hour manhunt.

Juan Molina Salles was located after a nine-hour manhunt. Image is courtesy of the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office.

Attorneys for the state argued Molina-Salles had access to a cell phone and, in the hours after the crash, made several calls. However, he never called 911 to request help for Deputy Hartwick, they said. They objected to his requested 20-year sentence cap and instead asked the judge for a 30-year cap, which is the maximum.

At a February hearing, Pinellas County Judge Pat Siracusa decided to accept Molina-Salles’ guilty plea with the 20-year sentence cap.

Molina-Salles faces anywhere from four to 20 years in prison and will be deported after serving his sentence, the judge said last month.

