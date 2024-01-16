Police: Officer injured after impaired driver crashed into him

article

A 60-year-old man was arrested in St. Petersburg after hitting a police car on Monday night, according to officials.

According to St. Petersburg police, James Anderson hit a cruiser parked for traffic control at 18th Avenue South and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr Street South around 7:15 p.m.

PREVIOUS: Impaired driver in custody after crash that injures officer: St. Pete PD

Authorities say the cruiser's emergency lights were on at the time of the crash.

The officer in the cruiser suffered minor injuries and was taken to the hospital for observation, according to officials.

Police say Anderson was impaired. He was charged with DUI involving property damage, possession of a controlled substance (fentanyl), and driving with a license suspended or revoked.