Imposter posing as Citrus County deputy facing multiple felony charges

Eric Johnson, 32, is facing a long list of charges after investigators say he impersonated a deputy and held a couple at gunpoint at their home in Homosassa on Wednesday.

The Citrus County Sheriff’s Office says Johnson arrived at the home carrying an AR-15-style rifle, knocked on the door, and shouted: "Citrus County Sheriff’s Department."

Investigators say Johnson pointed the weapon at them and demanded they step out. One of the victims tried calling 911, but Johnson took their phone.

Deputies say one of the victims then ran to a neighbor’s place to get help and noticed a man sitting in the driver’s seat.

That man was Maynard Selvog, according to the Citrus County Sheriff’s Office.

"You have a guy who is by himself, another gentleman in a vehicle supposedly from what we’re hearing, and he’s with an AR-15 by himself, banging on a door, yelling sheriff’s office, it just seems out of place because why would one Sheriff’s Deputy be there," said Kirby Lavallee, a former law enforcement officer. "If you see a random SUV with another gentleman sitting in it, that would be kind of a red flag because if these were two deputies together, why would they both not be knocking on my door."

Investigators say a fight broke out when Johnson followed the victim into the nearby home. The neighbor was able to take Johnson’s gun away, so he and Selvog ran off.

When deputies arrived, they were able to track both of the suspects down with the help of a K-9 and took them into custody.

After receiving treatment at Oak Hill Hospital for injuries, Johnson was charged with the following:

Home invasion robbery while armed;

Two counts of kidnapping to commit a felony;

Burglary of a dwelling while armed;

Aggravated assault on a person 65 years of age or older;

Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon;

Hinder, delay, or prevent communication to law enforcement;

Impersonating law enforcement;

Battery on police canines;

Resisting law enforcement without violence.

His bond was set at $201,000

Selvog was arrested and charged with the following:

Home-invasion robbery while armed with a weapon;

Principle in the first degree.

His bond was set at $50,000.