In face of hate, Sarasota temple shares colorful messages of love

When a vandal targeted Temple Emanu-El with hateful words and symbols, members were left shaken.

"It was so unsettling in a really deep way," said Priya Weiman.

In July, the vandal targeted two Sarasota County temples. It was the second time in a year that Temple Emanu-El had been vandalized.

Members of the community stepped in and offered to help.

"We had churches, mosques and other places of worship reach out. It really showed us that an attack on one of us is an attack on everybody," said Weiman.

"We were hurt by that act, but at the same time we were so overwhelmed and touched by the support that came after that from the community," offered the temple’s youth group advisor, Savannah Samberg.

So many people reached out. The temple had already been repainted.

Samberg and Weiman came up with an idea.

"We wanted to paint something beautiful and share it with the community," said Samberg.

They wanted to turn pain into something positive. For everyone who wanted to help, they asked them to paint messages and images on rocks.

"The messages that have been painted share love, hope, peace. Some of them are just silly and they make you laugh and they’re cute," said Samberg.

Nearly 400 have been transformed into colorful pieces that bring joy and share kindness. They'll be handed out to temple members during Rosh Hashanah.

"The ripples of this project are already being shared with us online. People are reaching out and saying they painted one and put it outside. It’s not only just for our congregation, but it’s spreading throughout the community which is so heartwarming to see," said Samberg.

From the darkness of one person's actions, the goodness of the community shines forth.

"Everyone is going to get a little piece of this positivity and this hope," added Weiman.