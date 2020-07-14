Instead of mandating masks, Venice leaders urge residents to wear face coverings

In Sarasota County, city officials within Venice met to consider a mask mandate, but instead passed a resolution urging residents to wear face coverings inside and outside when they can't social distance.

City council members met Tuesday morning. to discuss the idea. The mayor of Venice tired to initiate the discussion on a mask ordinance during a previous meeting, but his motions died for lack of support.

Instead, on Tuesday, they voted unanimously to strong suggest the city residents to wear masks in public and private spaces, but stopped short of making it a requirement.

Over in the city of Sarasota, commissioners voted in late June to make face-coverings mandatory for most indoor and outdoor public spaces.

In Longboat Key, the Manasota beach community mandated masks in early July.

