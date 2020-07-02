Longboat Key makes masks mandatory for indoor and outdoor public spaces

The town of Longboat Key becomes the latest Manasota beach community to mandate masks in an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19.

The town commission voted unanimously on Thursday to enact a mandatory face-covering order. Masks are required for everyone in indoor and outdoor public spaces where social distancing is not possible.

The order goes into effect Friday, July 3 at 12:01 a.m.

The town also moved forward to have legal counsel on hand in case of any litigation against the ordinance

Tuesday, the town opted to keep beaches open but closed public beach parking access points until further notice, along with the Quick Point and Overlook parking accesses. Public restrooms at Bayfront Park and Joan M. Durant Park were also closed.

Holmes Beach and Anna Maria Island both have indoor face-covering mandates, while Sarasota's order is for both indoor and outdoor public spaces.

Advertisement

LINK: List of mandatory mask orders in the Tampa Bay area