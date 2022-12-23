Inverness teen's holiday inflatable collection grows to more than 60

You'll see a lot of those inflatable holiday decorations in people's yards this time of year, but you probably won't see this many all in one place.

A Citrus County teen has collected more than 60. For him, it's not only a hobby but a passion, and it started at age six.

"For Christmas, I got a little four-foot inflatable, and it was Mickey Mouse sitting on a present," said Logan Kapiton.

One thing led to another, and Kapiton just loved it. He kept getting more every year. Now, at age 16, his collection has grown to 62.

"Now, I just love bringing people out to enjoy the view," Kapiton said.

Outside his family's Inverness home, you'll find nutcrackers, Santas, penguins, Spongebob, Elf on the Shelf, the Grinch, and more.

Kapiton said his favorite inflatables are the snowmen.

"Gotta be the shivering snowman with the 'brrr' sign. I've had that once since I was seven, I love that one," Kapiton said.

He does it all himself – the lights, the placement, everything.

"I always get compliments if I am out here working on it," Kapiton said. "It just makes me happy."

This hobby isn't always holly jolly. It's a lot of work as he does all the repairs, researches which fans work best, and he has to keep a close eye on the weather.

"It's stressful, especially if there's wind or rain," Kapiton said. "This year's been miserable with the wind and rain."

But when the sun goes down, the fans turn on, the inflatables go up, and the show goes on.

"I love when, like, the other night, these two people came by pushing their baby in the stroller and the baby was amazed. They just took pictures and videos altogether. It was just cool," Kapiton said.

He's always looking to go bigger and better, saving money to add to his collection.

"There's this one, it's a lounging snowman, and it's 20 feet long. We could never find it. We search and search, but that is my dream," Kapiton said.

All those fans and lights have to inflate the electricity bill, right? Logan's mom Kristy said actually, most of it is LED so, there's barely a difference.

Someday, when Kapiton has a place of his own, he said the inflatables are moving with him.

"When I buy my first house I'm going to make sure it has a big front yard," Kapiton said. "I just love making people happy."

If you'd like to check out Kapiton's display for yourself, you can find it at 1035 South Val Drive in Inverness.