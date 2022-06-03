Investigators respond to deputy-involved shooting in Lakeland

article

Investigators are responding to a deputy-involved shooting on Combee Road in north Lakeland.

The Polk County Sheriff's Office has confirmed that all deputies are safe, but has not said if anyone else was injured in the shooting.

Sheriff Grady Judd will be giving an update on the incident at 9:45 p.m. Friday.

No other information was immediately available.

Advertisement

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.