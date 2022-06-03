Expand / Collapse search
Investigators respond to deputy-involved shooting in Lakeland

By FOX 13 News staff
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 13 News
article

LAKELAND, Fla. - Investigators are responding to a deputy-involved shooting on Combee Road in north Lakeland. 

The Polk County Sheriff's Office has confirmed that all deputies are safe, but has not said if anyone else was injured in the shooting. 

Sheriff Grady Judd will be giving an update on the incident at 9:45 p.m. Friday. 

No other information was immediately available. 

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 