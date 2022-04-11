'It is unbearable': Family searches for tips more than two years after Hillsborough man's disappearance

The last known picture of Stanley Sheffield shows him doing something he loved – singing karaoke at Uncle Fats in Temple Terrace.

"My dad liked to be the life of the party," said Danielle Miranda.

Early on the morning of March 7, 2020, he left a voicemail for his daughter that said, "good night, love you."

Family members have not heard from him since.

"It is unbearable," said Miranda. "I literally think about him every day."

It's unclear what happened at the karaoke outing. Family members believe later that Saturday morning he asked a friend for a ride at this mobile home park off Old Hillsborough Avenue, though deputies have not confirmed that.

RELATED: Hillsborough County deputies searching for man missing for more than a month

"If he is wandering lost somewhere, we want to find him, get him the help he needs," said Mary Sheffield, who was married to him for 18 years. "If he is not, and God forbid it's something else, then he needs a final resting place. Where he is at is not where he needs to be."

Family members are again asking the public for tips, which Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office deputies said have been few since he was last seen. There are no signs of foul play, but also no signs of where he might be.

"People who saw him that night said he just walked away," said Crystal Clark with the sheriff's office. "Exactly what happened after he walked away is still a mystery."

His family does say Stanley suffered from mental health issues and often got into arguments with people. But that doesn't change how devastated they are he's not watching his granddaughter grow up.

"He is somebody who is loved by people in his life, and we want to see that he is okay," said Miranda.

"We are going to hold hope until we hear. We also have to face facts and time, but other people have been lost and found," said Mary Sheffield.

Advertisement

If you have any tips on the disappearance of Stanley Sheffield, you can give HCSO a call at 813-247-8000.

