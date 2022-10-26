Jackknifed semi blocks all eastbound lanes of I-4 in Polk County
article
LAKE ALFRED, Fla. - The eastbound lanes of Interstate 4 are closed after a semi jackknifed in Polk County.
The traffic closure is taking place near County Road 557 in Lake Alfred.
According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the incident occurred around 8:45 a.m. There are reported injuries.
The events leading up to the crash remain under investigation. There is no word yet on when lanes will reopen.
This story is developing. Check back for updates.