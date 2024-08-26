3 suspects facing charges in targeted killing of Julio Foolio appeared in court

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News.

Three suspects facing charges in the June murder of a Jacksonville rapper appeared in court Monday.

Isaiah Chance, Alicia Andrews, and Sean Gathright shared an arraignment hearing Monday morning.

Rapper Charles Jones, who also goes by the name Julio Foolio, was killed, and three others were injured in a shooting near USF in what investigators describe as an ongoing rival gang war.

Alicia Andrews, Isaiah Chance and Sean Gathright all sat in court on Monday morning.

Chance and Andrews have been described as the "lookouts," following Jones as he moved around Tampa to two clubs while celebrating his birthday from June 22-23. Eventually, the rapper traveled to the Home2Suites near USF, where surveillance video recorded three shooters – later identified as Gathright, Rashad Murphy, and Davion Murphy -- firing at his vehicle in the parking lot.

New court documents filed this month show how Tampa police worked with Jacksonville gang detectives to monitor jail calls and social media posts made by various members of the rival gangs.

Rashad Murphy was arrested in Jacksonville last month.

Part of the feuding has included the rival gangs posting music videos about each other online, aimed at disrespecting the other side.

Gang detectives have testified in Hillsborough County court that Jones was a prominent member of the Jacksonville gang, 6 Block. Meanwhile, Rashad Murphy is a member of the 1200 gang, and Chance is a documented member of the ATK gang. Both the ATK and 1200 gangs share a common enemy: the 6 Block gang.

As of Monday, suspected shooter Davion Murphy remains at large.

The state said in court Monday that it expects Rashad Murphy to be extradited to Hillsborough County soon.

Chance, Andrews, and Gathright’s next court date was scheduled for Sept. 5.

