Jury begins deliberation in Enrico Adams murder trial

A Tampa jury is now trying to determine who caused the death of 17-month-old JaMarcus Howard nearly four years ago.

Prosecutors are pointing the finger at his mother’s boyfriend, Enrico Adams. But the defense says there is no evidence Adams hurt the child, and accused the mother of abuse.

During closing arguments Friday, prosecutor Jennifer Johnson said the medical examiner compared the baby's injuries to injuries normally seen from car crashes. The medical examiner said the baby was hit with the same amount of force that happens during car accidents.

"It’s the only time the defendant was ever alone with JaMarcus Howard and ends up dead," argued Johnson.

A day earlier, Adams sat stone faced as his ex-girlfriend testified against him at his murder trial.

The baby’s mother Shirley Hunter testified that on the morning of Dec. 1, 2019 her son, JaMarcus Howard was in his crib but wasn’t waking up.

JaMarcus Howard was found in his crib by his mother.

"He was cold, and he had something red, like fruit punch, or blood on his nose," recalled Hunter.

Hunter said she tried performing CPR and later paramedics on the scene tried to revive the child, but it was too late. He was pronounced dead at the hospital. An autopsy revealed the child died of blunt force trauma to his abdomen and vital organs.

When prosecutor Jennifer Johnson asked Hunter what could’ve possibly caused her baby‘s death she said she had no idea.

But prosecutors told the jury they do know what happened. They say Enrico Adams beat the baby to death while he was in his care.

They say the day before his death, Hunter headed to a laundromat and left JaMarcus with Adams. Hunter explained when she returned home the baby was already asleep in his crib.

A Tampa jury will now determine how Enrico Adams' trial ends.

The next day the baby’s lifeless body was discovered by Hunter. Johnson says all the evidence points to Adams.

"His little body in those photographs and the evidence in this case is going to tell you exactly what that man did to him," argued Johnson.

But defense attorney John Crawford says Adams didn’t hurt the baby and accused Hunter of abuse.

They pointed to a text message, were in a moment of frustration, she threatened to punch JaMarcus. During closing arguments, Crawford reminded the jury.

"Punches could’ve caused these injuries. Who’s talking about punching the child? Who is talking about hurting the child? It’s not Enrico Adams," argued Crawford.

Adams is charged with first-degree murder and aggravated child abuse.

The jury began deliberating Friday around lunchtime. They have not reached a verdict.