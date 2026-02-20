Juveniles among 3 arrested in Sarasota armed gas station robbery: Police

The Brief A pair of juveniles were among three arrested Friday, facing a felony charge of armed robbery with a firearm after a late-night gas station heist in Sarasota, according to the Sarasota Police Department. Surveillance video shows one suspect pointing a handgun with an extended magazine at the clerk while cash was taken; the other two suspects grabbed merchandise before fleeing, SPD said. Christopher Woo-Piner, 18, and the juveniles were arrested within 48 hours of the robbery, which police say resulted in a large amount of cash and merchandise being stolen.



Three people, including two juveniles, were arrested in connection with an armed robbery at a Sarasota gas station late Wednesday night, according to the Sarasota Police Department.

The backstory:

Officers responded around 10:30 p.m. to the 3500 block of Fruitville Road for a report of an armed robbery at a gas station.

According to investigators, the store employee told officers that three people entered the business and robbed him at gunpoint before leaving the store.

Dig deeper:

Surveillance video shows one suspect walking behind the front counter and pointing a gun with an extended magazine at the employee. The suspect then aimed the weapon at the victim while he removed cash from the register. At the same time, the other two suspects were seen taking items from store shelves before all three ran out of the store, SPD said.

Police say a large amount of cash and merchandise were stolen.

Christopher Woo-Piner, 18, of Sarasota, and two juveniles — who are not being named due to their age — were arrested on Friday. All three are facing a felony charge of armed robbery with a firearm, according to police.

What they're saying:

"Crime is not tolerated in our city," Sarasota Police Chief Rex Troche said. "Our officers and detectives began investigating immediately upon dispatch. In less than 48 hours, three people were identified and arrested. If you commit a crime in the city of Sarasota, we will find you, and you will be arrested."