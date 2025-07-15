Juveniles arrested for shooting flare gun, setting yacht on fire: BPD

The Brief Three juveniles were arrested for shooting a flare gun off the Green Bridge which set a yacht on fire, according to police. The Bradenton Fire Department responded quickly, but they said that the 45-foot yacht on the Manatee River sustained significant damage. The juveniles were later identified and questioned with the cooperation of their parents.



Three juveniles were arrested for setting a yacht on fire after a 911 caller said he saw them fire a flare gun off the Green Bridge in Bradenton, according to police.

The Bradenton Fire Department responded at around 1:30 p.m. on Monday, but they said that the 45-foot yacht at the Twin Dolphin Marina sustained significant damage.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Courtesy: Bradenton Police Department

BPD says that CCTV video from the Bradenton Riverwalk appeared to show the juveniles with flare guns shortly before and after the fire started. A second 911 caller also confirmed seeing the incident.

The juveniles were later identified and questioned with the cooperation of their parents.

PREVIOUS: Bradenton boat fire closes portion of Riverwalk

What's next:

The 14-year-old faces the following charges: First-degree arson, possession of a firearm in the commission of a felony, possession of a firearm by a minor under 18 and discharging a firearm in public or on residential property.

The other defendants, an 11-year-old and a 12-year-old, are each charged with possession of a firearm by a minor and discharging a firearm in public or on residential property.

All three were taken to the Manatee Juvenile Detention Center.

CLICK HERE:>>> Follow FOX 13 on YouTube