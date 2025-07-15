Juveniles arrested for shooting flare gun, setting yacht on fire: BPD
BRADENTON, Fla. - Three juveniles were arrested for setting a yacht on fire after a 911 caller said he saw them fire a flare gun off the Green Bridge in Bradenton, according to police.
The Bradenton Fire Department responded at around 1:30 p.m. on Monday, but they said that the 45-foot yacht at the Twin Dolphin Marina sustained significant damage.
BPD says that CCTV video from the Bradenton Riverwalk appeared to show the juveniles with flare guns shortly before and after the fire started. A second 911 caller also confirmed seeing the incident.
The juveniles were later identified and questioned with the cooperation of their parents.
What's next:
The 14-year-old faces the following charges: First-degree arson, possession of a firearm in the commission of a felony, possession of a firearm by a minor under 18 and discharging a firearm in public or on residential property.
The other defendants, an 11-year-old and a 12-year-old, are each charged with possession of a firearm by a minor and discharging a firearm in public or on residential property.
All three were taken to the Manatee Juvenile Detention Center.
