Kforce plans to move headquarters to Midtown Tampa

article

Staffing company Kforce is moving its headquarters to Tampa’s new Midtown development, giving the mixed-use community a major corporate tenant.

The firm announced Wednesday that it will fill out the fifth floor of Midtown West, one of four office buildings planned for the 22-acre site.

The company, previously based in Ybor City, has been operating remotely since the COVID-19 pandemic began. They say they’ll continue to embrace a hybrid work environment and that the Midtown space will be utilized for an "office occasional" approach.

PREVIOUS: Large Bay Area company recognizes benefits of permanent work-from-home setup

The Midtown development, just south of I-275 along Dale Mabry, is touted as a mixed-use community with apartments, a hotel, offices, and shops and restaurants. It’s home to a new Whole Foods, REI store, Shake Shack, and several other businesses.

Advertisement

Kforce’s 10-year lease is scheduled to begin in October 2022.