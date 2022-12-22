Know your rights: When does an airline owe you a refund?

A blast of winter weather will likely make the holiday travel difficult. While airline passengers can't control the weather, there are options for how you respond to it.

AAA is projecting air travel will be up by 14% over last year – and with that major winter storm expected to cripple travel on some of the busiest travel days of the year, transportation officials are urging passengers to know their rights.

Earlier this year, the U.S. Department of Transportation launched a customer service dashboard, laying out airline by airline what to expect and how different airlines will treat you if your flight gets canceled or delayed.

You can find a link here: www.transportation.gov/airconsumer/airline-customer-service-dashboard.

Something to be aware of: airlines do not guarantee their schedules, however, airlines do have customer service plans they have to follow. These commitments can include promises to customers in the event of what's called a "controllable" delay or cancelation. Controllable delays are normally defined by issues such as crew problems, cabin cleaning, fueling, or baggage loading. Weather is not normally considered a controllable delay.

FILE - A Delta Airlines jet is de-iced at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport near St. Paul, Minn. on Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022. (John Autey/MediaNews Group/St. Paul Pioneer Press / Getty Images)

For passengers whose flights get canceled, U.S. transportation officials say you are entitled to a refund for the unused transportation. If an airline offers a voucher for future travel instead of a refund, you should ask about any restrictions on that voucher, like expiration dates, advanced booking requirements, and limits on the number of seats.

Airlines are required to let passengers know about a change in flight status if the flight is scheduled to depart within 7 days.

What happens when my flight is canceled? - Entitled to refund for unused transportation, even for non-refundable tickets

- If offered a voucher - ask about restrictions that may apply (i.e. blackout and expiration dates)

- Airlines required to let you know about change in flight status

Airlines are also required to give these status updates 30 minutes after the airline becomes aware of the change.

If a flight is extremely delayed, U.S. transportation officials suggest asking the airline if it will pay for meals or a hotel room. Some airlines offer these amenities, while others do not.

The winter storm will usher in bitterly cold, life-threatening temperatures that will spawn a widespread flash freeze in the Plains, Midwest and East as heavy rain is followed by temperatures rapidly falling below freezing all the way to Florida, which could see its coldest Christmas in more than 30 years.

Travel conditions are expected to become extremely difficult, if not impossible, in many of the areas covered by winter weather alerts due to the combination of snow, high winds and frigid wind chills.

Which airlines are waiving fees associated with changing or canceling a flight due to the blizzard and life-threatening cold temperatures?

So far, six major airlines have started to issue travel advisories and will waive some associated fees.

American Airlines

American Airlines has issued a travel alert for several destinations across the Midwest. Some locations are Des Moines, Iowa; Green Bay, Wisconsin; Kansas City, Missou r i; Chicago O'Hare and many others.

Head to their website for a full list of cities and other important information.

United Airlines

United Airlines has also announced it will waive fees for passengers traveling to or from dozens of airports across the Midwest in advance of the impending winter storm.

Check out their website for the most up-to-date information.

Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines announced Monday it would waive fees associated with changing flights because of the winter storm.

So far, 12 airports in the Midwest are included, so check out their website for the most current information.

JetBlue

Because of the winter storm, JetBlue has announced it will waive change and cancel fees and fare differences for customers traveling on Dec. 21-23, to and from Chicago (ORD), Kansas City (MCI), Milwaukee (MKE) and Minneapolis/St. Paul (MSP).

Check out their website for the most current information.

Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines announced Tuesday that it would waive some fees associated with changing flights ahead of the winter storm and life-threatening cold.

Airports from across the country are included from Seattle (SEA) and Billings, Montana (BIL), in the West to Boston (BOS), Hartford, Connecticut (BDL); New York City (JFK, LGA, EWR), Philadelphia (PHL) and Washington (DCA, IAD) in the East.

For the most up-to-date information, check out their website .

Alaska Airlines

Because of snow in the Seattle area, Alaska Airlines is also assisting passengers who may encounter delayed or canceled flights because of the Christmas week blizzard.