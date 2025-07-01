Lake Wales High School to use metal detectors for next school year

The Brief Lake Wales Charter Schools decided to implement the detectors at the high school as a proactive measure. Lt. Hampton says the metal detectors are not an invasion of privacy, rather they're just another level of security.



Lake Wales High School will be implementing a new safety measure this upcoming school year.

The backstory:

A pair of metal detectors will be placed at two entrances next school year. However, they're mobile, so they'll be placed strategically around the school and at sporting events.

"I don't think there's a price tag you can place on security for a student," said Lt. Dale Hampton.

The police department currently has a resource officer at the school and one at Bok North Academy.

Lake Wales Charter Schools decided to implement the metal detectors at the high school as a proactive measure and wasn't prompted by any recent threats.

What they're saying:

"We want parents to feel comfortable and safe when they send their children to school and know that they're not going to be in fear all day if they've brought a firearm or knife to school," said Hampton.

Polk County Public Schools utilize walk-through devices, handheld metal detector wands, as well as random screenings to make sure their campuses are safe.

Lt. Hampton says the metal detectors are not an invasion of privacy, rather they're just another level of security.

"Just with everything going on in the world, I think it's a great idea the high school has this implemented," he said.