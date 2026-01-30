Lakeland bakery named semifinalist for prestigious James Beard award

The Brief Born and Bread Bakehouse in Lakeland is a semifinalist for a prestigious James Beard award. Their products are made from scratch and carefully handcrafted at every level. Restaurant and Chef nominees will be announced on March 31.



The James Beard Award is the pinnacle of culinary recognition in the United States — it's like the Academy Awards for the food world.

Born and Bread Bakehouse in Lakeland is a semifinalist in the 'Outstanding Bakery' category.

The backstory:

Jenn Smurr's love of baking didn't start in a traditional way, like growing up in a kitchen with her grandmother.

"I went on a honeymoon with my husband to Europe," said Smurr. "We spent 22 days backpacking and eating really incredible bread, pastries, and food. It opened my eyes for the first time in my life to what bread should be."

Carefully handcrafted at every level from scratch.

READ: Hillsborough County bus aide caught on camera abusing child with autism while driver laughs: HCSO

"I think we've lost touch with how we prepare food and where it comes from, so we're just trying to get back to what makes food quality again," she said.

Her bakery evolved over eleven years from the Lakeland Farmer's Market to the retail location in Dixieland.

But, it's not all about the food — it's about creating a warm environment for her customers.

"Maybe Sue comes in and at the end of her experience, before she's handed the pastry she's ordered, maybe it's something like, 'order for Sue who has a cute dress or order for Sue who's really kind," Smurr said. "That reminder of, 'I'm going to slow down and connect with someone' is my favorite aspect of Born and Bread."

READ: Cheerios, Skittles, Pringles among thousands of products recalled due to presence of rodent waste

Smurr says she's proud to be recognized for her and her team's hard work.

"I think for us, just to be able to have someone in your industry or field you're doing incredible and then say yeah, just that nod is really special and motivating to continue to go on the path we've been on to excellence."

What's next:

Smurr says she'd love to continue growing the business, and there are some things coming up she can't talk about yet, but she's excited about what the next five years have in store.

Restaurant and Chef nominees will be announced on March 31 and winners will be celebrated at the James Beard Restaurant and Chef Awards Ceremony on June 15 in Chicago.