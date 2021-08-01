Lakeland man hit, killed by SUV while walking along Mann Road

Gary Hedrick, 60, of Lakeland died Saturday night after being struck by an SUV while walking along Mann Road in unincorporated Lakeland, according to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say Hedrick was walking and pushing his bicycle with an attached rear trailer eastbound on Mann Road around 11:30 p.m. when the right front side of the SUV, driven by Christlaine Decembre-Eloi, 51, of Lakeland, struck Hedrick’s bicycle. Hedrick then collided with the Rogue’s windshield, according to PCSO.

Deputies say it was dark outside at the time of the crash, and there is no street lighting in that area.

Mann Road was closed in both directions for approximately four hours.

The crash is under investigation.

