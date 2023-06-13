Lakeland man thrown off motorcycle in fatal crash, deputies say

article

On Monday, a Lakeland man was thrown off his motorcycle after crashing into an Auburndale man's truck according to the Polk County Sheriff’s Traffic Homicide Unit.

Investigators say just after 6:00 p.m., at the entrance of a new Auburndale subdivision on SR-542/K-Ville Avenue called Cadence Crossing, a motorcycle collided with a Ford F-150 truck.

READ: Tampa man arrested for DUI manslaughter after crash kills motorcyclist, troopers say

Both vehicles were headed west when 31-year-old Abraham Munoz slowed his truck down to a complete stop and began turning into the subdivision according to deputies.

Investigators say that the motorcyclist, 38-year-old Gregory Crowder, illegally passed the truck on the driver's side at a high speed.

READ: FHP: Man hit and killed in Pasco County after walking into path of car on US-19

The motorcycle crashed into the truck, tumbled and Crowder was thrown off according to officials.

Deputies say Crowder was declared dead at the hospital.

