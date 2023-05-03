Sarasota police attempting to arrest Bradenton homicide suspect

article

Sarasota police are working with U.S. Marshals to arrest a suspect connected to a deadly shooting that occurred in January.

The scene is taking place in the 5100 block of Old Bradenton Road, where multiple law enforcement officers are located at Bayou Oaks Apartments.

In a social media post, Sarasota police stated they are working to arrest 24-year-old Dorian Brooks, who is wanted on several warrants, including one connected to the Bradenton homicide. They said he is not in custody as of 3:30 p.m.

Officers said they do not believe the public is in danger. There is no word yet on whether police believe Brooks is at the scene.

FROM JANUARY: Police: More than 50 shots fired at Bradenton house; officers identify 4 suspects

On the night of January 23, police said suspects approached a home on 10th Avenue West and sprayed at least 50 bullets at the home. Three people were hospitalized. One of the shooting victims died on January 31.

Four people have since been arrested: 20-year-old Tyreak Allen, 20-year-old Jerome Williams, 20-year-old Shamar Mobley, and 22-year-old Kevion Brooks.

In a February update, Bradenton police said they were still searching for Books, along with 19-year-old Kobe Brooks and a 17-year-old suspect.

This story is developing. Check back for details.