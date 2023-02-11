Largest crystal meth bust in Citrus County history lands 3 in jail, deputies say

article

Deputies with the Citrus County Sheriff’s Office say they seized the largest amount of pure, uncut crystal methamphetamine in agency history.

According to CCSO, deputies took three people into custody while serving a warrant at a home located on South Kik Point in Floral City, Florida.

While searching the home, deputies say they found more than five pounds of meth and several items of paraphernalia and additional methamphetamine for personal use.

Patrol cars outside a home where three people were arrested on drug charges courtesy of the Citrus County Sheriff's Office.

According to deputies a child was living in the home and sleeping on cockroach-infested floors. Deputies say the child was often exposed to drug deals and was near the drugs and paraphernalia.

Investigators say Ginger Sue Mason, 50, Alan Joe Hyatt, 38, and Darra Ann Deshea Lee, 30, were taken into custody without incident.

A block of crystal meth on a scale courtesy of the Citrus County Sheriff's Office.

Investigators say Mason had been selling large amounts of meth in Citrus County for a while. According to CCSO, Mason would travel out of state and to Mexico frequently to purchase meth and sell it in Citrus County.

Mason has been charged with trafficking in methamphetamine over 200 grams, rent/lease/own a structure for trafficking illegal narcotics in bond $5,000, and possession of paraphernalia (pipes, scales, baggies).

Deputies say they found five pounds of meth inside Mason's bedroom.

Hyatt and Lee are facing charges of possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

The amount of drugs found in Mason’s room carries a minimum mandatory sentence of 15 years in prison if convicted.

The Department of Children and Families was contacted and is working on finding a temporary place for the child to live.