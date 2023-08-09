Law enforcement issues warning about sharing personal information in back-to-school photos online

As students across the Tampa Bay area prepare for the start of another school year, authorities have a warning to parents about keeping them safe online.

Law enforcement agencies are encouraging parents not to share information about a child’s school, grade, or teacher’s name on social media in those back-to-school photos.

READ: Bay Area Bus drivers do dress rehearsal ahead of the first day of school

"Don't put it in front of the school bus where they have the route number on it or, you know, anything that would identify where your child goes to and from school in the school itself," Paul DelPonte with the National Crime Prevention Council said.

Cybersecurity experts say it’s important because hackers and criminals are also online looking for that kind of information to do harm.

Law enforcement says that posting personal information online can be a risk. Expand

"It is a sad and scary reality that criminals use social media just as much as everybody else does. They just use it for different reasons," Kate Whitaker, associate director of Cyber Outreach, said.

Adding this is an important reminder even if you don’t have a public profile.

READ: Pasco County Schools embracing AI in the classroom

"Even if your privacy settings are good. Cyber criminals find a way. So, you just always need to be mindful that there are people out there that are, you know, exploring and investigating and trolling social media, looking for people to con people to scam and other victims, including children," Whitaker said.

Cybersecurity experts say passwords shouldn’t include your kid’s names or birthday either and should be 12-18 characters.